News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

For sale in Sunderland: Four-bed detached house with stunning views over city on the market

Take a look inside this gorgeous 4 bed detached house that boasts stunning views of the nature and is very isolated that is on the market in Sunderland

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 08:59 BST

If you’re on the hunt for your dream home - or want to see what over half a million pounds can get you in Sunderland, then look no further as this stunning and modern house with nature right on your doorstep is on the market.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Evenmore. On Zoopla, they say: “This stunning four-bedroom property is located on an exclusive development.

“This property boasts an ultra-modern design with floor to ceiling windows allowing fantastic views over the city landscape. Featuring two roof terraces, a patio and a large garden, there is a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoor space.

“The property features air source heat pump underfloor heating, to create a real minimalist feel and floors that are warm to the touch. The high efficiency heating and insulation, plus wiring ready for an electric car point, mean this is a true eco home. The windows allow light to stream in from all angles and some feature internal remote-controlled blinds for your convenience.

“On the entrance level there is the hall with cloakroom/WC, leading through to the vast open plan living room, dining area and kitchen. From the lounge, you can access the properties two roof terraces, ideal for entertaining, or sitting quietly with a book.

“The steel staircase leads to the lower level, flooded with natural light from the first floor, with floating effect oak stair treads and a stone clad wall which is a real feature. On the lower floor is the generously proportioned master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

“There are three further bedrooms, all have tilt and open windows that can double as doors to lead out into the rear patio and garden. There is also a family bathroom with large feature bath and separate walk in shower.

“The ground floor has further rooms, which could be used for multiple purposes. There’s space for a utility room / storage or home office, with an additional large space that is adaptable for a variety of uses such as a gym or games room.”

Location: Spire View, Sunderland SR3

Price: £545,000

Estate Agent: Evenmore

Contact Number: 01913 920169

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at Spire View, Sunderland

1. Spire View, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Spire View, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
The first look from inside the property

2. Spire View, Sunderland

The first look from inside the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
A large open plan that would be ideal in the summer months. A sitting area in the foreground

3. Spire View, Sunderland

A large open plan that would be ideal in the summer months. A sitting area in the foreground Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
The open plan area shown again - with great access to the platform

4. Spire View, Sunderland

The open plan area shown again - with great access to the platform Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
NatureSaleSunderlandDoorstepPropertyOpportunityZooplaSpace