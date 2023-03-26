News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: five-bedroom property with huge garden and amazing kitchen available for £775,000

Take a look inside this stunning five bedroom property in Sunderland complete with an amazing kitchen, huge garden and gazebo.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

This amazing property in Foxcover Lane, Sunderland, SR3 is on the market for an eye-watering £775,000 but there’s plenty on offer for your money. The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Bridgfords.

It’s described as “an impressive, detached family home offering spacious and luxurious accommodation, situated in this highly desirable Middle Herrington area, on the edge of Sunderland. Ideally positioned, close to the A19, Doxford International Business Park and Nissan.

“Only six miles to the A1, with Durham and Newcastle nearby,East Herrington Primary School is within a short walking distance. Beautifully updated and maintained, the property boasts four/five spacious reception rooms, with four double bedrooms on the first floor.”

As well as five bedrooms, the property consists of a rear hallway and porch with a further room currently used as a fifth double bedroom. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, including a master with walk-in wardrobe and separate dressing room, as well as a second luxurious bathroom with double sized spa bath.

Externally, the property is accessed via a gated driveway leading to the garage. To the front of the house is an impressive well stocked garden which boasts an array of mature plants,

trees and shrubs.

The description adds: “The property is set within a generous plot with hedged boundary, providing a high degree of privacy and seclusion. Immaculate landscaped garden to rear, with lawn and patio areas, including a superb gazebo, ideal for entertaining during the warmer seasons.”

Property Summary 

Location: Foxcover Lane, Sunderland, Tyne And Wear SR3

Price: £775,000

Agent: Bridgfords Estate and Letting Agents

Contact: 0191 462 0067

The property is on Foxcover Lane, Sunderland

1. Foxcover Lane, Sunderland, SR3

The property is on Foxcover Lane, Sunderland

The property hallway

2. Hallway

The property hallway

The property living room

3. Living room

The property living room

Dining area in the property

4. Dining room

Dining area in the property

