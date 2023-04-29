Look inside this enormous five bedroom detached house that’s for sale in Sunderland - and is complete with a sunroom, double garage and massive garden

If you have just shy of £1 million spare, then this enormous five bedroom detached house that’s on the market in Sunderland, complete with a massive garden, sunroom, double garage and more, could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla , through the estate agent Colin Lilley. The description on the property website says: “We are delighted to offer this charming five bedroom Detached Home situated on an impressive West aspect garden plot totaling approximately half an acre in this prestigious location in Cleadon Village.

“The home offers generous room sizes ideal for the family buyer and comes with four reception rooms, a fitted kitchen to sunroom, an en suite shower room to the main bedroom and bedroom two with a family bathroom for the remaining three bedrooms.

“The outside space is truly impressive with mature gardens, double length garage, four car drive, patio, garden room and outbuildings. Viewing is unreservedly recommended to fully appreciate”

Price: £950,000

Location: West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact Number: 01916 862214

1 . West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland The outside of the property at West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland Another view of the outside of the property Photo Sales

3 . West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland A sitting room at the house, with a retro-looking fireplace Photo Sales

4 . West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland A wider view of the sitting area Photo Sales

