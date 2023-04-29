News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Enormous 5-bed detached house with sunroom, double garage & huge garden on the market

Look inside this enormous five bedroom detached house that’s for sale in Sunderland - and is complete with a sunroom, double garage and massive garden

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have just shy of £1 million spare, then this enormous five bedroom detached house that’s on the market in Sunderland, complete with a massive garden, sunroom, double garage and more, could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Colin Lilley. The description on the property website says: “We are delighted to offer this charming five bedroom Detached Home situated on an impressive West aspect garden plot totaling approximately half an acre in this prestigious location in Cleadon Village.

“The home offers generous room sizes ideal for the family buyer and comes with four reception rooms, a fitted kitchen to sunroom, an en suite shower room to the main bedroom and bedroom two with a family bathroom for the remaining three bedrooms.

“The outside space is truly impressive with mature gardens, double length garage, four car drive, patio, garden room and outbuildings. Viewing is unreservedly recommended to fully appreciate”

Price: £950,000

Location: West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6

Estate Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact Number: 01916 862214

The outside of the property at West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

1. West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

The outside of the property at West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

Another view of the outside of the property

2. West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

Another view of the outside of the property

A sitting room at the house, with a retro-looking fireplace

3. West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

A sitting room at the house, with a retro-looking fireplace

A wider view of the sitting area

4. West Meadows Road, Cleadon, Sunderland

A wider view of the sitting area

