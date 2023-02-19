Take a look inside this dream property that’s for sale in Sunderland, that comes complete with a home gym and cinema room

If you have just over three-quarters-of-a-million pounds spare, then this stunning six-bedroom, four bathroom townhouse in Sunderland could be yours.

This double fronted, grade II listed period property provides over 5000 square feet of accommodation and comes complete with a home gym, cinema room and more.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, with the estate agent Stuart Edwards. On Zoopla, they say “A truly magnificent, double fronted, Grade II listed period property providing over 5000 square feet of accommodation.

“This four storey early Victorian townhouse is situated in this prestigious gated development and provides a secure environment within easy reach of Sunderland city centre with its many shops, bars, cafes and amenities as well as being within easy reach of local schools and transport links.

“Fitted with quality fixtures and fittings throughout, no expense has been spared to provide a luxurious family living space blending both a contemporary specification with tastefully considered internal finishes to compliment the period nature of this fine family residence.”

In addition to the living space there are also communal gardens solely for the use of residents. The property comprises: Entrance porch leading to hallway, lounge, 35ft sitting/dining area, extensively fitted kitchen and half landing with cloakroom wc leading off and stairs to the lower floor basement area. This floor boasts a luxurious home cinema, gym room, additional family room, two cloakroom/wc’s and a rear entrance lobby.

Price: £785,000

Location: The Esplanade, Sunderland SR2

Estate Agent: Stuart Edwards

Contact: 01913 920607

1 . The Esplanade, Sunderland The outside of the property located at The Esplanade, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . The Esplanade, Sunderland A gorgeous and elegant seating area inside the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . The Esplanade, Sunderland A lovely dining area in the house, capable of seating multiple people Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . The Esplanade, Sunderland Another seating area, able to sit many making it perfect for family holidays and gatherings Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales