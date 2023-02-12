Take a peak into this stunning property in Sunderland with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a double garage

If you have just short £1.5 million to your name, this stunning property in Sunderland can be yours. It really is the dream property that comes with five bedrooms and four baths.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, with the estate agent Colin Lilley. On Zoopla, they say “We welcome to the market this impressive bespoke architect designed detached property located within the highly sought after village of Cleadon with excellent amenities close at hand including restaurants, shops and local schools.

“The property has been built by the current owners to a very high specification and offers a stunning interior that will not fail to impress all who view benefitting from under floor heating to the ground floor and radiators to both ground and first floor, modern bathroom suites, a super kitchen and a Lutron home lighting system, electric blinds and a built in multi room sound system.

Internally the generous yet versatile living space briefly comprises of: Entrance Hall, Living Room, WC, Open Plan Kitchen / Dining / Family Room, Orangery, Utility and to the First Floor, Master Bedroom, with En Suite, Walk In Wardrobe and a fantastic Mezzanine Level with inset Bath, there are 3 Further Bedrooms, One with En Suite and two that share a Jack and Jill Style En Suite.

“There is the added benefit of a 5th Bedroom with En Suite that has a separate access from the side of the house situated above the double garage. Externally the front of the property is accessed via an electric gated entrance leading to a block paved driveway and the double garage with electrically operated doors, whilst to the rear of the property is a patio/sun terrace which offers a good degree of privacy with raised lawned area, great for relaxation and entertaining.”

Location: Grasmere, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6

Price: £1,350,000

Agent: Colin Lilley

Contact: 0191 228 6294

1 . Grasmere, Cleadon, Sunderland The outside of the property at Grasmere, Cleadon, Sunderland

2 . Grasmere, Cleadon, Sunderland This is what you're presented with when you enter the house

3 . Grasmere, Cleadon, Sunderland One of the main sitting rooms in the house, with great mood lighting and wall mounted TV for more room

4 . Grasmere, Cleadon, Sunderland Another view of a main room, with a stunning built fireplace that really ties the room together