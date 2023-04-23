For sale in Sunderland: Dream 4 bedroom mansion that’s ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ on the market
Take a look inside this 4-double bedroom mansion that’s labelled as ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ that’s on the market
If you have almost £600,000 spare, then this stunning and modern 4-double bedroom mansion that’s labelled as ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ could be yours, with amenities coming out of your ears.
It boasts a fully functioning bar, games room, and is considerably extended - creating a wonderful quality spacious home.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a detached mansion of substantial proportions located in one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.
“Greatly extended and well presented throughout, the property offers a huge opportunity to acquire a home of tremendous quality sat within a very comfortable garden plot to the rear. This is a stunning and rare to the market home by any standard.”
Price: £599,950
Location: West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland SR4
Estate Agent: Good Life Homes
Contact Number: 01917 234453