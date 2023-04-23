News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Dream 4 bedroom mansion that’s ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ on the market

Take a look inside this 4-double bedroom mansion that’s labelled as ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ that’s on the market

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have almost £600,000 spare, then this stunning and modern 4-double bedroom mansion that’s labelled as ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ could be yours, with amenities coming out of your ears.

It boasts a fully functioning bar, games room, and is considerably extended - creating a wonderful quality spacious home.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a detached mansion of substantial proportions located in one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.

“Greatly extended and well presented throughout, the property offers a huge opportunity to acquire a home of tremendous quality sat within a very comfortable garden plot to the rear. This is a stunning and rare to the market home by any standard.”

Price: £599,950

Location: West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 234453

Outside of the property at West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

1. West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

Outside of the property at West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

A sitting room at the property

2. West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

A sitting room at the property

A modern open-plan kitchen, complete with stunning marble flooring and great views of the garden

3. West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

A modern open-plan kitchen, complete with stunning marble flooring and great views of the garden

And additional room, with easy access to the garden

4. West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

And additional room, with easy access to the garden

