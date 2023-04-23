Take a look inside this 4-double bedroom mansion that’s labelled as ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ that’s on the market

If you have almost £600,000 spare, then this stunning and modern 4-double bedroom mansion that’s labelled as ‘one of the finest addresses in the city’ could be yours, with amenities coming out of your ears.

It boasts a fully functioning bar, games room, and is considerably extended - creating a wonderful quality spacious home.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a detached mansion of substantial proportions located in one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.

“Greatly extended and well presented throughout, the property offers a huge opportunity to acquire a home of tremendous quality sat within a very comfortable garden plot to the rear. This is a stunning and rare to the market home by any standard.”

Price: £599,950

Location: West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 234453

West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland Outside of the property at West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland

West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland A sitting room at the property

West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland A modern open-plan kitchen, complete with stunning marble flooring and great views of the garden

West Hill, Barnes, Sunderland And additional room, with easy access to the garden

