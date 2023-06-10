News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

For sale in Sunderland: Detached house on the clifftop with unrivalled panoramic sea views on the market

Take a look inside this stunning four bed detached house with unrivalled panoramic sea views that’s on the market

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have over a million pounds to spare, then this stunning four bed detached house with unrivalled panoramic sea views that’s on the market could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: An imposing, award winning architect designed bespoke 4 bedroom detached dwelling with integrated double garage offering an enviable and highly sought after cliff top position along Sunderland’s magnificent coastline and boasting unrivalled panoramic coastal views.

“This unique home internally comprises a large open plan living room dining room and kitchen with beautiful ‘Newcastle Kitchen and Bedroom Company’ joinery throughout, complete with AEG integrated appliances and butlers pantry.”

It also has a “reception hall, cloakroom, ground floor WC, a guest suite with bedroom and shower room, utility whilst at first floor level there is a principle suite with bedroom walk in wardrobe and shower room, 2 further bedrooms, a butler kitchen and family bathroom; all of which are complimented by a stunning first floor living room with extensive glazing and balcony offering unrestricted sea views.”

Location: Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland SR6

Price: £1,500,000

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 230429

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland

1. Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Another view of the outside

2. Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland

Another view of the outside

Photo Sales
The house offers stunning views of the sea

3. Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland

The house offers stunning views of the sea

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland

The kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:SaleZooplaSunderlandAppliancesHome