Take a look inside this stunning four bed detached house with unrivalled panoramic sea views that’s on the market

If you have over a million pounds to spare, then this stunning four bed detached house with unrivalled panoramic sea views that’s on the market could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla , they say: An imposing, award winning architect designed bespoke 4 bedroom detached dwelling with integrated double garage offering an enviable and highly sought after cliff top position along Sunderland’s magnificent coastline and boasting unrivalled panoramic coastal views.

“This unique home internally comprises a large open plan living room dining room and kitchen with beautiful ‘Newcastle Kitchen and Bedroom Company’ joinery throughout, complete with AEG integrated appliances and butlers pantry.”

It also has a “reception hall, cloakroom, ground floor WC, a guest suite with bedroom and shower room, utility whilst at first floor level there is a principle suite with bedroom walk in wardrobe and shower room, 2 further bedrooms, a butler kitchen and family bathroom; all of which are complimented by a stunning first floor living room with extensive glazing and balcony offering unrestricted sea views.”

Location: Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland SR6

Price: £1,500,000

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 230429

1 . Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland The outside of the property at Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland Another view of the outside Photo Sales

3 . Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland The house offers stunning views of the sea Photo Sales

4 . Markham Avenue, Whitburn, Sunderland The kitchen Photo Sales

