Take a look inside this cosy and modern two-bedroom flat close to the city centre in a sought after area that’s on the market in Sunderland for a bargain price
When a flat in a sought after area that overlooks the River Wear is on the market for a deal this cheap, it won’t be there for long, with the property residing in one of the North East’s most desirable locations.
The flat is for sale on Zoopla, via Sail Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “Here’s an ideal opportunity for an investor or a professional looking for a property close to the centre - in one of the North East’s most desirable areas: This two-bedroom flat overlooks the River Wear and is a few minutes walk from the best bars, restaurants and shops that Sunderland has to offer.
“The property has two bedrooms with views of the river and access to a balcony. There’s an open-space kitchen & living room, a full suite bathroom & plenty of storage space. There is allocated parking within the block.
“Sunderland offers a unique mix of historic charm and modern amenities. The city is known for its stunning coastline, sandy beaches and picturesque cliffs. It is also home to many cultural attractions, including museums, galleries, theatres, and a thriving nightlife scene.”
Price: £57,750
Location: West Wear Street, Sunderland
Agent: Sail Homes
Contact Number: 01172 957737