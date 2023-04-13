News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
10 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
12 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
13 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
14 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
14 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

For sale in Sunderland: Cosy flat close to city centre in sought after area on the market for a bargain

Take a look inside this cosy and modern two-bedroom flat close to the city centre in a sought after area that’s on the market in Sunderland for a bargain price

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

When a flat in a sought after area that overlooks the River Wear is on the market for a deal this cheap, it won’t be there  for long, with the property residing in one of the North East’s most desirable locations.

The flat is for sale on Zoopla, via Sail Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “Here’s an ideal opportunity for an investor or a professional looking for a property close to the centre - in one of the North East’s most desirable areas: This two-bedroom flat overlooks the River Wear and is a few minutes walk from the best bars, restaurants and shops that Sunderland has to offer.

“The property has two bedrooms with views of the river and access to a balcony. There’s an open-space kitchen & living room, a full suite bathroom & plenty of storage space. There is allocated parking within the block.

“Sunderland offers a unique mix of historic charm and modern amenities. The city is known for its stunning coastline, sandy beaches and picturesque cliffs. It is also home to many cultural attractions, including museums, galleries, theatres, and a thriving nightlife scene.”

Price: £57,750

Location: West Wear Street, Sunderland

Agent: Sail Homes

Contact Number: 01172 957737

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at West Wear Street, Sunderland

1. West Wear Street, Sunderland

The outside of the property at West Wear Street, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The kitchen

2. West Wear Street, Sunderland

The kitchen

Photo Sales
A room in the flat - with stunning views of the River Wear

3. West Wear Street, Sunderland

A room in the flat - with stunning views of the River Wear

Photo Sales
Another view of the room

4. West Wear Street, Sunderland

Another view of the room

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SaleSunderlandPropertyNorth EastRiver WearOpportunityZooplaRestaurantsParking