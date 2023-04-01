News you can trust since 1873
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for an investment opportunity or a chance to run a popular pub in Sunderland, then look no further as this bar boasts a function room and is close to the city centre.

Many will recognise the place as Unique Bar, and it is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “The subject property is a two storey, three floor drinking establishment located in Sunderland City Centre.

“The business has recently opened and gone from strengh to strengh with the promotion of live music and live sports. There is potential to further grow the business by utilizing the function room and extending days of opening.

“The subject property is well located along Tunstall Road. This property is located within easy reach of local amenities, transport links and schools. The subject property is located approximately 0.9 miles from Sunderland city centre.”

Location: Tunstall Road, Sunderland SR1

Price: £35,000 + £25,000 per annum

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 0191 686 1492

The outside of the pub at Tunstall Road, Sunderland

1. Tunstall Road, Sunderland

The outside of the pub at Tunstall Road, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

The bar area inside

2. Tunstall Road, Sunderland

The bar area inside Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Inside the pub, showcasing the vast sitting area

3. Tunstall Road, Sunderland

Inside the pub, showcasing the vast sitting area Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another look at the bar area, with a projector seen

4. Tunstall Road, Sunderland

Another look at the bar area, with a projector seen Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

