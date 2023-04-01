For sale in Sunderland: Chance to run popular pub close to city centre as Unique Bar goes on the market
Take a look inside this big pub that’s for sale in Sunderland that boasts a function room that is close to the city centre
If you’re looking for an investment opportunity or a chance to run a popular pub in Sunderland, then look no further as this bar boasts a function room and is close to the city centre.
Many will recognise the place as Unique Bar, and it is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “The subject property is a two storey, three floor drinking establishment located in Sunderland City Centre.
“The business has recently opened and gone from strengh to strengh with the promotion of live music and live sports. There is potential to further grow the business by utilizing the function room and extending days of opening.
“The subject property is well located along Tunstall Road. This property is located within easy reach of local amenities, transport links and schools. The subject property is located approximately 0.9 miles from Sunderland city centre.”
Location: Tunstall Road, Sunderland SR1
Price: £35,000 + £25,000 per annum
Estate Agent: Pattinson
Contact Number: 0191 686 1492