Take a look inside this block of flats for sale in Sunderland which are on the market.

If you’re looking for an investment opportunity in the Sunderland area then look no further as a block of flats which generate a tidy £72,000 a year is on the market.

The block of flats are for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Temple. On Zoopla , they say: “The apartments are located just on the outskirts of a beautifully redeveloped area of Castle Town, Sunderland.

“The development benefits from fantastic road links via the A19 and is ideally located for access to local retail outlets and other local amenities.”

Location: Castle View, Sunderland SR5

Price: £925,000

Landlord Fees: Landlords expenses are: £45 communal electricity bills per month. Around £2200 Annual Building Insurance premium. £80 per month for Cleaners. Annual approximate costs £3700.

Estate Agent: Temple I Property Group and Consultants

Contact Number: 01917 233851

1 . Castle View, Sunderland The outside of the block of flats at Castle View, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Castle View, Sunderland An alternate outside view Photo Sales

3 . Castle View, Sunderland The parking available can be seen here Photo Sales

4 . Castle View, Sunderland A closer view of the parking and safety you’re assured with the gate Photo Sales

