A cafe in Sunderland is on the market at a bargain price of just £35,000.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own cafe, this could be the perfect chance. Sunderland’s M&J Cafe, on Whitehall Terrace, is available on Zoopla for just £35,000 . According to its Zoopla listing, the cafe generates £3,000 per week in sales and has also been awarded a five-star food hygiene rating.

The cafe features a dining area able to accommodate up to 30 diners at a time, a main kitchen, rear kitchen, storage cupboard, customer/staff toilets and a back garage with electric roller shutters. Rent for the cafe is £100 per week with a long lease available - the premises qualifies for the small business rates relief.

The property is listed on Zoopla by estate agent Temple I Property Group . It is around one mile away from Sunderland city centre.

The cafe description on Zoopla says: “*Business For Sale* We are pleased to bring to the market this business investment opportunity. The property is Hot Food Dine-In Cafe located in a densely populated residential area a few yards away from Sunderland Royal Hospital. The business currently caterers for both Breakfast and Dinner menus and is open from early mornings to late afternoons.

“The premises is fully fitted out and comes equipped with all necessary fixtures, fittings and kitchen equipment. The current owner seeks to sell the business as a going concern with everything on the premises included.”

Property summary:

Location: Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland SR4

Price - £35,000

Estate agent - Temple I Property Group

Contact - 0191 527 7030

1 . Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 M&J Cafe, Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Cafe interior The cafe has a beautiful interior Photo Sales

3 . Cafe seating Inside the cafe Photo Sales

4 . Toilet Customer and staff toilet Photo Sales