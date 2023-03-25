News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Chance to buy Sunderland cafe at a bargain price of just £35,000

A cafe in Sunderland is on the market at a bargain price of just £35,000.

By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own cafe, this could be the perfect chance. Sunderland’s M&J Cafe, on Whitehall Terrace, is available on Zoopla for just £35,000. According to its Zoopla listing, the cafe generates £3,000 per week in sales and has also been awarded a five-star food hygiene rating.

The cafe features a dining area able to accommodate up to 30 diners at a time, a main kitchen, rear kitchen, storage cupboard, customer/staff toilets and a back garage with electric roller shutters. Rent for the cafe is £100 per week with a long lease available - the premises qualifies for the small business rates relief.

The property is listed on Zoopla by estate agent Temple I Property Group. It is around one mile away from Sunderland city centre.

The cafe description on Zoopla says: “*Business For Sale* We are pleased to bring to the market this business investment opportunity. The property is Hot Food Dine-In Cafe located in a densely populated residential area a few yards away from Sunderland Royal Hospital. The business currently caterers for both Breakfast and Dinner menus and is open from early mornings to late afternoons.

“The premises is fully fitted out and comes equipped with all necessary fixtures, fittings and kitchen equipment. The current owner seeks to sell the business as a going concern with everything on the premises included.”

Property summary:

Location: Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland SR4

Price - £35,000

Estate agent - Temple I Property Group

Contact - 0191 527 7030

1. Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland, SR4

M&J Cafe, Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland

The cafe has a beautiful interior

2. Cafe interior

The cafe has a beautiful interior

Inside the cafe

3. Cafe seating

Inside the cafe

Customer and staff toilet

4. Toilet

Customer and staff toilet

