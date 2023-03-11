A well known Sunderland pup in Southwick, close to the Stadium of Light, is on offer for £275,000.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own pub, this could be the perfect chance. Popular Sunderland pub The Halfway House is available on Zoopla for £275,000.

In the Shadow of Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light, the pub is bound to be busy on match days and according to the listing, is a community led pub which also offers upstairs accommodation for a landlord.

The pub features a large open-plan bar and is popular with locals for live music and sport. The pub also states it is a friendly venue for away visitors on Sunderland AFC match days.

The property is listed on Zoopla by estate agent Sidney Phillips . It is around one mile away from Sunderland city centre.

The pub is also popular for traditional pub games including pool and darts. The size of the building is described as “substantial” on its listing.

Property summary:

Location: Southwick Road, Sunderland SR5

Price - £275,000

Estate agent - Sidney Phillips Estate Agents

Contact - 01434 607841

1 . The Halfway House The Halfway House, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Fancy a pint? The pub has been a Sunderland staple for many years Photo Sales

3 . Sitting area The inside of the pub Photo Sales

4 . Games area Pool and darts at the bar Photo Sales