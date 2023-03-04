Your chance to buy a well established convenience & off licence store business with prime location in Sunderland

If you fancy a new business venture in the Sunderland area then look no further, as there is a chance to buy a busy convenience store business which brings in £286k a year.

According to Zoopla, the weekly sales here are around £5,500, with the business stating a Gross Annual Income of £286,000. It is situated near a main road, and parking is also available.

The business is for sale on Zoopla, through A1 Businesses For Sale. On Zoopla they say: ”Situated on the busy A690 running through a residential area of Sunderland, this business benefits immensely from its close proximity to Sunderland college and children’s centre. This ensures high levels of regular footfall and passing trade alongside the huge levels of exposure it receives from its prime location. Due to the residential area you also have a great opportunity to appeal to a multitude of different markets and consumers with the potential of increasing levels of repeat loyal customers.

“This well established business is fully equipped for the sale of convenience goods, frozen and chilled products, a full range of off licence goods, cigarettes, confectionery and cards. F&Fs include a 2m chest freezer, 1m ice cream freezer, 3.5m open chiller, 2.5m open chiller, 1m coca cola fridge and a 1.5m standing freezer.

“Currently, this is an owner and staff run business which gives you multiple opportunities in regards to the direction you can take this. Whether this be through creating a staff run business to focus on other avenues or by taking a more hands on approach to reduce staff costs, the potential is evident.

“Outside the premises, you will also find an ideal parking area making it an easy and effective process for passing commuters to use your services, further encouraging more customers and trade.”

Leasehold: £45,000

Location: Humbledon Park, Sunderland SR3

Agent: A1 Businesses For Sale

Contact Number: 01904 918748

Undefined: H2

1 . Humbledon Park, Sunderland The outside of the business at Humbledon Park, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Humbledon Park, Sunderland The first look inside the store - showing the wide array of products available Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Humbledon Park, Sunderland The counter is pictured here, including an extensive range of alcohol Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Humbledon Park, Sunderland A broader view of the shop is shown here Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales