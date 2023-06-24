News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: 6 bed Grade II listed Victorian townhouse with home cinema for under £750k

With six bedrooms and a home cinema, this unique property in Sunderland is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on The Esplanade in Sunderland, this six bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This stunning property has period features, off road parking and a home cinema.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “ The property comprises: Entrance porch leading to hallway, lounge, 35ft sitting/dining area, extensively fitted kitchen and half landing with cloakroom wc leading off and stairs to the lower floor basement area. This floor boasts a luxurious home cinema, gym room, additional family room, two cloakroom/wc’s and a rear entrance lobby.

“To the first floor there’s a landing with all rooms leading off, master bedroom with a stunning feature fireplace and luxury ensuite bathroom. Bedroom two has its own fireplace and a feature bay window helping to maximise the natural light to the room. There’s a further third bedroom to this floor together with a luxury family bathroom suite.

“The second floor leads to three  more double bedrooms, the fourth bedroom has its own en-suite luxury bathroom. There’s a further two double bedrooms and a second luxury family bathroom.

“Externally off road parking is provided at the front and is accessed via electric gates. The rear garden is low maintenance and well planned to provide an enjoyable outdoor living space with its own summerhouse and pergola.”

Summary

Location: The Esplanade, Sunderland SR2

Price: £749,950

Agent: Stuart Edwards

Contact: 01913 920137

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on The Esplanade

1. The Esplanade

This property is located on The Esplanade

Photo Sales
Entrance hall

2. The Esplanade

Entrance hall

Photo Sales
Modern fitted kitchen

3. The Esplanade

Modern fitted kitchen

Photo Sales
Dining room

4. The Esplanade

Dining room

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
