With six bedrooms and a home cinema, this unique property in Sunderland is a rare find.

Located on The Esplanade in Sunderland, this six bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This stunning property has period features, off road parking and a home cinema.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “ The property comprises: Entrance porch leading to hallway, lounge, 35ft sitting/dining area, extensively fitted kitchen and half landing with cloakroom wc leading off and stairs to the lower floor basement area. This floor boasts a luxurious home cinema, gym room, additional family room, two cloakroom/wc’s and a rear entrance lobby.

“To the first floor there’s a landing with all rooms leading off, master bedroom with a stunning feature fireplace and luxury ensuite bathroom. Bedroom two has its own fireplace and a feature bay window helping to maximise the natural light to the room. There’s a further third bedroom to this floor together with a luxury family bathroom suite.

“The second floor leads to three more double bedrooms, the fourth bedroom has its own en-suite luxury bathroom. There’s a further two double bedrooms and a second luxury family bathroom.

“Externally off road parking is provided at the front and is accessed via electric gates. The rear garden is low maintenance and well planned to provide an enjoyable outdoor living space with its own summerhouse and pergola.”

Summary

Location: The Esplanade, Sunderland SR2

Price: £749,950

Agent: Stuart Edwards

Contact: 01913 920137

For more information, visit Zoopla.

