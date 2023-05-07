News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
15 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
15 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
16 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
16 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
21 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

For sale in Sunderland: 5 bed house with annex in a great location close to Sunderland train station - £495k

Take a look inside this stunning five-bed detached house that’s situated in a great location on the market in Sunderland.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have just under half a million pounds spare, then this stunning detached house for sale in Sunderland that boasts five beds, a lovely garden and a massive conservatory could be yours.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Signature. On Zoopla, they say: “Signature North East are proud to introduce this delightful detached home, offering five bedrooms, spacious living, and modern décor and styling throughout.

“Situated on Silksworth Hall Drive, Sunderland, the property benefits from being in a brilliant location, with a variety of shops and supermarkets, schooling, and strong transport and road links all within close proximity.

“Additionally, the garage has undergone extensive improvements and now provides an exclusive annex living space.”

Price: £495,000

Location: Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Estate Agent: Signature

Contact Number: 0191 392 0347

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland

1. Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The main sitting room

2. Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland

The main sitting room

Photo Sales
The conservatory

3. Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland

The conservatory

Photo Sales
An elegant dining area with easy access outside

4. Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland

An elegant dining area with easy access outside

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SunderlandPropertyHomeSaleBedsZoopla