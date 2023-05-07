For sale in Sunderland: 5 bed house with annex in a great location close to Sunderland train station - £495k
Take a look inside this stunning five-bed detached house that’s situated in a great location on the market in Sunderland.
If you have just under half a million pounds spare, then this stunning detached house for sale in Sunderland that boasts five beds, a lovely garden and a massive conservatory could be yours.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Signature. On Zoopla, they say: “Signature North East are proud to introduce this delightful detached home, offering five bedrooms, spacious living, and modern décor and styling throughout.
“Situated on Silksworth Hall Drive, Sunderland, the property benefits from being in a brilliant location, with a variety of shops and supermarkets, schooling, and strong transport and road links all within close proximity.
“Additionally, the garage has undergone extensive improvements and now provides an exclusive annex living space.”
Price: £495,000
Location: Silksworth Hall Drive, New Silksworth, Sunderland SR3
Estate Agent: Signature
Contact Number: 0191 392 0347