For sale in Sunderland: 5 bed detached house with gym and sauna 10 - £695,000

Take a look inside this stunning five bedroom detached house that features a fully functioning gym and a sauna.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you have just shy of £700,000 spare, then this stunning five bedroom detached house featuring a huge garden, great views of the city with a fully functioning gym and sauna.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Evenmore. On Zoopla, they say: “Recently featured on the Welcome Home YouTube channel this stunning four bedroom property, featuring gym, sauna and roof terrace has ultra high quality finishes throughout.

“From the Spitfire front door to the Karndean floors this property exudes style and substance. Recently completed, this property features an ultra-modern design with floor to ceiling windows allowing views over Sunderland and reaching as far as the coast.

“Nestled into the face of the hill, this stunning property has its own private terrace and green wildflower rooftop that blends beautifully into the surrounding area as well as a large garden.

“The property features heat source pump underfloor heating which means Karndean and luxury tiled floors that flow through the property are warm to touch and create a real minimalist feel since no radiators are needed.

“The windows allow light to stream in from all angles and feature internal remote-controlled blinds for your convenience. High efficiency heating and insulation means this is a true eco home.”

Location: Spire View, Sunderland SR3

Price: £695,000

Estate Agent: Evenmore

Contact Number: 01913 920385

The outside of the property at Spire View, Sunderland

1. Spire View, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Spire View, Sunderland

The main sitting room

2. Spire View, Sunderland

The main sitting room

Another view of the room

3. Spire View, Sunderland

Another view of the room

A terraced area

4. Spire View, Sunderland

A terraced area

