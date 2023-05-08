Take a look at this stunning four-bed detached house with lovely nature views and views of the city that’s on the market

If you’re on the hunt for your dream home - or want to see what over half a million pounds can get you in the Sunderland area, then look no further as this stunning and modern house with lovely views of the city is on the market.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Evenmore. On Zoopla , they say: “This stunning four-bedroom property is located on an exclusive development.

“This property boasts an ultra-modern design with floor to ceiling windows allowing fantastic views over the city landscape. Featuring two roof terraces, a patio and a large garden, there is a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoor space.

“The property features air source heat pump underfloor heating, to create a real minimalist feel and floors that are warm to the touch. The high efficiency heating and insulation, plus wiring ready for an electric car point, mean this is a true eco home. The windows allow light to stream in from all angles and some feature internal remote-controlled blinds for your convenience.

Location: Spire View, Sunderland SR3

Price: £545,000

Estate Agent: Evenmore

Contact Number: 01913 920169

