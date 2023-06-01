News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed terraced house with impressive decor is one of the cheapest on the market

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a massive bargain in the Sunderland area then look no further as this three-bed terraced house. The property, which is up for sale with estate agent Peter Heron, is one of the cheapest on the market.

On Zoopla, the advert says it is ‘a beautifully presented, three bedroom house with a garage, situated within this popular residential area.’

“Internally the accommodation includes a porch, hall, attractive lounge and a superb breakfasting kitchen. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc.

“The property is warmed by ducted air heating and benefits from double glazing, driveway, single garage, a small, low maintenance garden and an enclosed courtyard. This convenient location provides easy access to local amenities, shops and schools and offers transport links to surrounding areas, including Doxford International Business Park.”

Location: Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Price: £109,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 232702

Undefined: H2
The outside of the property at Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland

1. Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The main room at the house

2. Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland

The main room at the house

Photo Sales
Another view of the room

3. Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland

Another view of the room

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland

The kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PropertyZooplaSunderlandSale