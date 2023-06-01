If you’re looking for a massive bargain in the Sunderland area then look no further as this three-bed terraced house. The property, which is up for sale with estate agent Peter Heron, is one of the cheapest on the market.

On Zoopla , the advert says it is ‘a beautifully presented, three bedroom house with a garage, situated within this popular residential area.’

“Internally the accommodation includes a porch, hall, attractive lounge and a superb breakfasting kitchen. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc.

“The property is warmed by ducted air heating and benefits from double glazing, driveway, single garage, a small, low maintenance garden and an enclosed courtyard. This convenient location provides easy access to local amenities, shops and schools and offers transport links to surrounding areas, including Doxford International Business Park.”

Location: Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Price: £109,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 232702

1 . Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland The outside of the property at Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland The main room at the house Photo Sales

3 . Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland Another view of the room Photo Sales

4 . Byers Court, Silksworth, Sunderland The kitchen Photo Sales

