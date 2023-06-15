News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed terraced house is one of the cheapest on the market

Take a look inside this spacious 3 bed terraced house that’s one of the cheapest on the market in Sunderland

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re on the hunt for an absolute bargain on the market in Sunderland, then this 3 bed terraced house that sits just 10 minutes from Roker beach and less than two miles from the city centre could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say: “Pattinsons are delighted to welcome to the market this three bedroom mid terraced property on Neville Road, Pallion, Sunderland.

“Ideally located for an array of schools, walking distance to local amenities, Sunderland Royal Hospital, Sunderland City Centre likewise Pallion Metro Station for onward journeys to Newcastle City Centre and connections to South Shields.

“Road links to A1, A19 and the Tyne Tunnel for journeys to Durham and much of the North East.

“The property consists of a lounge/diner, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor as well as two further bedrooms on the first floor.”

Price: £79,950

Location: Neville Road, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 01916 862101

The outside of the property at Neville Road, Sunderland

1. Neville Road, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Neville Road, Sunderland

The main sitting room

2. Neville Road, Sunderland

The main sitting room

Another view of the sitting room

3. Neville Road, Sunderland

Another view of the sitting room

The room has lots of space to utilize

4. Neville Road, Sunderland

The room has lots of space to utilize

