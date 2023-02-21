Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with large kitchen and conservatory which is available in Sunderland for a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Ford Estate , Sunderland, is ideal for first time buyers.

The property features a good size garden, kitchen and conservatory as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and Sunderland city centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by Peter Heron for just £135,000. As well as three bedrooms, the property features a large rear garden, garage and modern, tiled bathroom. The freehold property also features a driveway for vehicles and is listed as being in the council tax band A.

The semi-detached house was first listed on February 17 and last sold in 2000. The property is also conveniently positioned for many local amenities including Sunderland Royal Hospital and Millfield Metro Station

Property Summary:

Price: £135,000

Location: Fordenbridge Crescent, Ford Estate, Sunderland SR4

Agent: Peter Heron Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 510 3323

