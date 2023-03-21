If you’re a first time buyer looking for a property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Hetherset Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland, SR4, is available for £145,000.

The property features a large garden, kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious living room. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and Sunderland city centre.

The property is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Peter Heron . Its description reads: “A beautifully presented three bedroom semi-detached home with a garage, occupying a superb cul-de-sac position within the popular Havelock Park. Internally the immaculate accommodation includes an entrance porch, lobby with staircase to the first floor, lounge to the front, a contemporary breakfasting kitchen to the rear and a cloakroom/wc.

“On the first floor there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and an impressive, modern family bathroom/wc. Benefits of the property includes double glazed windows, gas central heating to radiators, driveway, garage and a pleasant garden to the rear. This popular location is ideally placed for local amenities as well as offering excellent connections to Sunderland Royal Hospital, Sunderland City Centre and major road connections.”

The semi-detached house was first listed on Zoopla by Peer Heron on March 20. It was last sold in 2005.

Property Summary:

Price: £145,000

Location: Hetherset Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland, SR4

Agent: Peter Heron Estate Agents