For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed bungalow with huge garden perfect for a first time buyer on market for £225,000
If you’re looking to get your foot on the housing ladder, then look no further as this three bedroom bungalow in Sunderland is absolutely perfect for a first time buyer.
The house is described as ‘beautifully finished throughout’ meaning you will not need a big budget to overhaul everything. It also has a huge back garden, a spacious driveway and garage.
The property is available on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say “Situated within the ever fashionable Wavenden development, set in the heart of High Barnes, this popular style three bedroomed semi detached Dutch bungalow offers beautifully presented accommodation throughout.
“Internally comprises of an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three good size bedrooms, bathroom and separate shower room. Externally there are attractive gardens to the front and rear, driveway and garage.
“Walking distance from all local amenities including Barnes park Sunderland Royal Hospital, the property is central to both the A19 and City centre. Immediate internal inspection is highly recommended to avoid disappointment!”
Price: £225,000
Location: Killingworth Drive, High Barnes, Sunderland SR4
Estate agent: Peter Heron
Contact: 01917 230429