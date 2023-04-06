News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed bargain house with spacious bedrooms and large back yard available for £69,950

Take a look inside this three bed terraced house with spacious bedrooms and amazing potential on the market in Sunderland for a bargain price.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three bedroom terraced house on Wilson Terrace, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Peter Heron for just £69,950.

The property features spacious bedrooms and is well presented throughout, with a beautiful living room and kitchen. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and Sunderland city centre. The property is a leasehold, with a ground rent of £69 and is listed as being in council tax band A.

The property description reads: “A deceptively spacious three bedroom mid terrace home, situated within this popular and convenient area of Silksworth. Internally the well presented accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance lobby, lounge, a spacious  kitchen and a bathroom/wc whilst to the first floor there are three bedrooms. Benefits of the property include central heating to radiators and a yard to the rear.

“This location provides easy access to all local amenities, shops and schools as well as offering transport links to surrounding areas. We highly advise viewing.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £69,950

Location: Wilson Terrace, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Agent: Peter Heron Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 510 3323

1. Wilson Terrace, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Living room area

2. Living room

Living room area

A well presented living room

3. Living room

A well presented living room

A spacious kitchen

4. Kitchen

A spacious kitchen

