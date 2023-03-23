News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
13 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
14 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
16 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
16 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
17 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed bargain house with great potential on sale for just £65,000

Take a look inside this three bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in Sunderland at a bargain price

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 19:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three–bed terraced house on Freda Street, Sunderland, SR5, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Sillars for just £60,000

The property features a good sized living room and backyard and is in an ideal location close to local shops and Sunderland city centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “A spacious three bedroom terrace home benefitting from a long term tenant, with a current rental income of £410 pcm. The property is ideally located for access to local amenities and transport links. The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom to the ground floor. There are two bedrooms to the first floor. Externally there is a yard to rear.”

Property Summary: 

Price: £65,000

Location: Freda Street, Sunderland SR5

Agent: Sillars Sales and Lettings

Contact number: 01325 523756

The property is on Freda Street, Sunderland SR5

1. Freda Street, Sunderland SR5

The property is on Freda Street, Sunderland SR5

Photo Sales
The living room in the property

2. Cosy space

The living room in the property

Photo Sales
Living room leading to the upstairs

3. Living room

Living room leading to the upstairs

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Ideal kitchen space

The kitchen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandSalePropertyZoopla