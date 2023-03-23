Take a look inside this three bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in Sunderland at a bargain price

If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three–bed terraced house on Freda Street, Sunderland, SR5, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Sillars for just £60,000

The property features a good sized living room and backyard and is in an ideal location close to local shops and Sunderland city centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “A spacious three bedroom terrace home benefitting from a long term tenant, with a current rental income of £410 pcm. The property is ideally located for access to local amenities and transport links. The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom to the ground floor. There are two bedrooms to the first floor. Externally there is a yard to rear.”

Property Summary:

Price: £65,000

Location: Freda Street, Sunderland SR5

Agent: Sillars Sales and Lettings

Contact number: 01325 523756

