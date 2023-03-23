For sale in Sunderland: 3 bed bargain house with great potential on sale for just £65,000
Take a look inside this three bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in Sunderland at a bargain price
If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three–bed terraced house on Freda Street, Sunderland, SR5, is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Sillars for just £60,000
The property features a good sized living room and backyard and is in an ideal location close to local shops and Sunderland city centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.
The property description on Zoopla reads: “A spacious three bedroom terrace home benefitting from a long term tenant, with a current rental income of £410 pcm. The property is ideally located for access to local amenities and transport links. The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom to the ground floor. There are two bedrooms to the first floor. Externally there is a yard to rear.”
Property Summary:
Price: £65,000
Location: Freda Street, Sunderland SR5
Agent: Sillars Sales and Lettings
Contact number: 01325 523756