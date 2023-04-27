News you can trust since 1873
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for a bargain in the Sunderland area then look no further, as this two-bedroom terraced house in a sought after location is one of the cheapest on the market at around £60,000.

The property is up for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Purple Brick are delighted to bring to the market a well presented mid terraced house with a flexible layout for this style of home offering a degree of versatility depending on the needs of the new owners.

“Entrance into hallway and the ground floor comprises of a front spacious double bedroom plus a second generous rear bedroom and leading to living room onto a well appointed kitchen, access to rear yard and ground floor bathroom comprising of three piece white suite and shower.”

Location: Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland SR2

Price: £60,000

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact Number: 02475 112562

The outside of the two-bed terraced house at Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland

1. Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland

The outside of the two-bed terraced house at Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the property

2. Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the property

Another view of the sitting room, complete with modern flooring

3. Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland

Another view of the sitting room, complete with modern flooring

Another view of the main room

4. Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland

Another view of the main room

