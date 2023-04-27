For sale in Sunderland: 2 bed terraced house in a sought after location is one of the cheapest on the market
Take a look inside this two-bedroom terraced house that is in a sought after location and also happens to be one of the cheapest properties in Sunderland
If you’re looking for a bargain in the Sunderland area then look no further, as this two-bedroom terraced house in a sought after location is one of the cheapest on the market at around £60,000.
The property is up for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Purple Bricks. On Zoopla, they say: “Purple Brick are delighted to bring to the market a well presented mid terraced house with a flexible layout for this style of home offering a degree of versatility depending on the needs of the new owners.
“Entrance into hallway and the ground floor comprises of a front spacious double bedroom plus a second generous rear bedroom and leading to living room onto a well appointed kitchen, access to rear yard and ground floor bathroom comprising of three piece white suite and shower.”
Location: Mainsforth Terrace West, Sunderland SR2
Price: £60,000
Estate Agent: Purple Bricks
Contact Number: 02475 112562