For sale in Sunderland: 2 bed terraced house complete with conservatory is one of the cheapest on the market
Take a look inside this spacious, two-bed terraced house with a conservatory on the market for just £64,950
When a two-bedroom house is on the market for just £64,950, it won’t stay on the market for long. The property is ideally placed for transport links, local shops, schools and access to the city centre.
The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say “With spacious accommodation on offer this home has flexible accommodation with two reception rooms, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom with separate WC and a conservatory to the ground floor.
“Upstairs there is a further bedroom, currently split into two rooms but could easily be officially converted to provide an extra bedroom. Externally there private courtyard with access to the rear lane.”
Price: £64,950
Location: Hastings Street, Sunderland SR2
Estate Agent: Pattinson
Contact Number: 01916 863497