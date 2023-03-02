Take a look inside this spacious, two-bed terraced house with a conservatory on the market for just £64,950

When a two-bedroom house is on the market for just £64,950, it won’t stay on the market for long. The property is ideally placed for transport links, local shops, schools and access to the city centre.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Pattinson. On Zoopla, they say “With spacious accommodation on offer this home has flexible accommodation with two reception rooms, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom with separate WC and a conservatory to the ground floor.

“Upstairs there is a further bedroom, currently split into two rooms but could easily be officially converted to provide an extra bedroom. Externally there private courtyard with access to the rear lane.”

Price: £64,950

Location: Hastings Street, Sunderland SR2

Estate Agent: Pattinson

Contact Number: 01916 863497

1 . Hastings Street, Sunderland The outside of the property at Hastings Street, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Hastings Street, Sunderland A first look at the inside of the property, with a small dining area and a retro fireplace Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Hastings Street, Sunderland The other half of the main room, with plenty of space Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Hastings Street, Sunderland The entrance to the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales