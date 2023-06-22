With two bedrooms and two reception rooms, this property in Sunderland is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

Located on Queen’s Crescent, this two bed terrace house is currently one of the cheapest on the market. This ‘versatile’ property comes with fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms, an enclosed yard to the rear and two reception rooms.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This well proportioned and versatile property is located in a very desirable area close to all local amenities and Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two good sized bedrooms which have fitted wardrobes. Externally there is street parking available to the front and an enclosed yard to the rear.”

Summary

Location: Queen’s Crescent, Sunderland SR4

Price: £112,500

Agent: Your Move

Contact: 01917 235629

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Queen’s Crescent This property is located on Queen’s Crescent Photo Sales

2 . Queen’s Crescent Kitchen with plenty of storage Photo Sales

3 . Queen’s Crescent Dining room Photo Sales

4 . Queen’s Crescent Spacious living room Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3