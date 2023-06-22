For sale in Sunderland: 2 bed terrace house with 2 reception rooms for £112k
With two bedrooms and two reception rooms, this property in Sunderland is one of the cheapest currently on the market.
Located on Queen’s Crescent, this two bed terrace house is currently one of the cheapest on the market. This ‘versatile’ property comes with fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms, an enclosed yard to the rear and two reception rooms.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This well proportioned and versatile property is located in a very desirable area close to all local amenities and Sunderland Royal Hospital.
“The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two good sized bedrooms which have fitted wardrobes. Externally there is street parking available to the front and an enclosed yard to the rear.”
Summary
Location: Queen’s Crescent, Sunderland SR4
Price: £112,500
Agent: Your Move
Contact: 01917 235629
For more information, visit Zoopla.