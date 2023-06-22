News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: 2 bed terrace house with 2 reception rooms for £112k

With two bedrooms and two reception rooms, this property in Sunderland is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Queen’s Crescent, this two bed terrace house is currently one of the cheapest on the market. This ‘versatile’  property comes with fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms, an enclosed yard to the rear and two reception rooms.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This well proportioned and versatile property is located in a very desirable area close to all local amenities and Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two good sized bedrooms which have fitted wardrobes. Externally there is street parking available to the front and an enclosed yard to the rear.”

Summary

Location: Queen’s Crescent, Sunderland SR4

Price: £112,500

Agent: Your Move

Contact: 01917 235629

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Queen’s Crescent

1. Queen’s Crescent

Photo Sales
Kitchen with plenty of storage

2. Queen’s Crescent

Photo Sales
Dining room

3. Queen’s Crescent

Photo Sales
Spacious living room

4. Queen’s Crescent

Photo Sales
