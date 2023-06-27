News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: ‘Impressive’ 2 bed terrace house ideal for first time buyers for £115,000

With two bedrooms and a newly fitted three piece bathroom, this property in Sunderland could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Holborn Road, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Sunderland area. This ‘impressive’ property comes with a newly fitted family bathroom and a ‘generous’ rear garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Pattinson Estate Agents are excited to welcome to the market this impressive two bed family home located on the popular Holborn Road, Sunderland. Perfectly situated within walking distance to local amenities, popular local schools, public transport links and ideal for commuting via the A19. Also within a short drive to Sunderland City Centre, Royal Hospital and Train Station.

“This well presented property briefly consists of: entrance, lounge, fitted kitchen with French doors leading to the rear garden, to the first floor lies two double bedrooms and newly fitted three piece family bathroom. Externally to the front there is an enclosed garden, adjacent to this there is a convenient driveway, to the rear lies a generous north west facing garden.”

Summary

Location: Holborn Road, Sunderland SR4

Price: £115,000

Agent: Pattinson

Contact: 01917 234531

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Holborn Road

This property is located on Holborn Road

Modern kitchen

Modern kitchen

French doors lead to the garden

French doors lead to the garden

Living room

Living room

