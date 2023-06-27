With two bedrooms and a newly fitted three piece bathroom, this property in Sunderland could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Located on Holborn Road, this two bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Sunderland area. This ‘impressive’ property comes with a newly fitted family bathroom and a ‘generous’ rear garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Pattinson Estate Agents are excited to welcome to the market this impressive two bed family home located on the popular Holborn Road, Sunderland. Perfectly situated within walking distance to local amenities, popular local schools, public transport links and ideal for commuting via the A19. Also within a short drive to Sunderland City Centre, Royal Hospital and Train Station.

“This well presented property briefly consists of: entrance, lounge, fitted kitchen with French doors leading to the rear garden, to the first floor lies two double bedrooms and newly fitted three piece family bathroom. Externally to the front there is an enclosed garden, adjacent to this there is a convenient driveway, to the rear lies a generous north west facing garden.”

Summary

Location: Holborn Road, Sunderland SR4

Price: £115,000

Agent: Pattinson

Contact: 01917 234531

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Holborn Road This property is located on Holborn Road Photo Sales

2 . Holborn Road Modern kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Holborn Road French doors lead to the garden Photo Sales

4 . Holborn Road Living room Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3