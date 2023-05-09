Take a look inside this 2-bed semi-detached house in a popular village location on the market for an absolute bargain

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this lovely two-bed semi-detached house in a popular village location with a conservatory is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: “Two double bedroom semi-detached home with conservatory – first time buyer or investment opportunity – popular Ryhope location close to schools, Asda supermarket & transport links – no chain.

“Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this two double bedroom semi-detached home with the benefit of no chain. Briefly comprising on the ground floor; entrance hall, lounge through to dining room, kitchen and family bathroom. On the first floor are two double bedrooms.

“The property has the additional benefit of a conservatory and pleasant garden to the rear. This is a great opportunity to acquire a well presented, ready to move into home.”

Location: Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland SR2

Price: £114,995

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 0191 563 0243

