For sale in Sunderland: 2-bed semi-detached house in a popular village location on the market for £114,995

Take a look inside this 2-bed semi-detached house in a popular village location on the market for an absolute bargain

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this lovely two-bed semi-detached house in a popular village location with a conservatory is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla, they say: “Two double bedroom semi-detached home with conservatory – first time buyer or investment opportunity – popular Ryhope location close to schools, Asda supermarket & transport links – no chain.

“Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this two double bedroom semi-detached home with the benefit of no chain. Briefly comprising on the ground floor; entrance hall, lounge through to dining room, kitchen and family bathroom. On the first floor are two double bedrooms.

“The property has the additional benefit of a conservatory and pleasant garden to the rear. This is a great opportunity to acquire a well presented, ready to move into home.”

Location: Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland SR2

Price: £114,995

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 0191 563 0243

The outside of property at Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland

The outside of property at Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland

The main sitting room at the property

The main sitting room at the property

The fireplace adds a retro feel

The fireplace adds a retro feel

The bathroom

The bathroom

