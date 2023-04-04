Take a look inside this stunning 2-bed semi-detached house that’s a short walk from sea front with a lovely garden that is perfect for first time buyers

If you’re looking to make your first step onto the property ladder and become a homeowner for the first time then look no further as this 2-bed semi-detached house that’s a short walk from sea front with a lovely garden is on the market for a bargain price.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “A larger than average, extended 2 bed semi-dethatched home, with west facing gardens to the rear and a double drive to the front. Popularly situated on this desirable avenue just a short walk from excellent schools, superb amenities along Sea Road, Seaburn Metro station and the seafront.

“The property is tastefully appointed throughout with accommodation comprising entrance porch, reception hall, lounge, dining room, extended kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom whilst features of note include gas central heating and UPVC double glazing.

“Ideal for first time buyers or those looking to downsize, this popular style home should prove to be very popular indeed.”

Location: Dacre Road, Fulwell, Sunderland SR6

Price: £199,950

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 234741

1 . Dacre Road, Fulwell The outside of the property at Dacre Road, Fulwell Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Dacre Road, Fulwell The main sitting room at the property Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Dacre Road, Fulwell A first look at the modern kitchen, with lovely views of the garden Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Dacre Road, Fulwell The kitchen provides easy access outside, as is seen here Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales