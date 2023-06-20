News you can trust since 1873
With two bedrooms and a south-facing garden, this property in Sunderland could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Rothwell Road, this two bed semi-detached house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Sunderland area. This ‘beautifully presented’ property comes with a south-facing garden and an open plan kitchen/lounge/diner.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This beautifully presented two bedroom semi detached home with magnificent south facing gardens to the rear offers an exciting opportunity for first time buyers who wish to live within the ever fashionable Redhouse Estate.

“Enjoying a central position within easy reach of the A19, City centre and Coast and walking distance from good schools, the property is available with no upward chain and should prove to be very popular indeed.

“Internal accommodation comprises a living room sharing an open arrangement with the kitchen and dining room, two double size bedrooms and a bathroom, whilst features of note include gas central heating and UPVC double glazing.”

Summary

Location:Rothwell Road, Redhouse, Sunderland SR5

Price: £119,950

Agent: Peter Heron

Contact: 01917 233193

For more information, visit Zoopla.

