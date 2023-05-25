Take a look inside this stunning house that’s situated less than half a mile from the beach on the market for under £100,000

If you’re looking for a bargain of a property in the Sunderland area, then look no further as this two-bedroom property that’s close to transport links for the city centre and less than half a mile from the beach is on the market for under £100,000

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla, they say: “Offered to the market with no onward chain, this two bedroom mid terrace cottage on Scotland Street, Ryhope offers a generous amount of living space throughout.

“Well presented and ready to move straight into, this could make an ideal first time buy, downsize or investment.

“Well placed for easy access to Ryhope Village as well as being close to transport links to the city centre and beyond. The A19 is also within easy reach.”

Price: £94,000

Location: Scotland Street, Ryhope, Sunderland SR2

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 234718

