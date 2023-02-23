Take a look inside this two bed semi-detached house with large garden and amazing potential which is available in Sunderland at a bargain price.

If you’re looking for a bargain property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This two-bedroom semi-detached house on Helmsdale Road is is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Your Move for just £90,000

The property features a good size garden, and living room as well as a modern bathroom. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and Sunderland city centre. The freehold property also features a front garden and is in council tax band A.

The semi-detached house is new to the market, being listed on February 21. It is described as being “located within an area which offers excellent transport links and local amenities.”

Property Summary:

Price: £90,000

Location: Helmsdale Road, Sunderland, Tyne And Wear SR4

Agent: Your Move Estate Agents

Contact number: 0191 567 4095

Living room A spacious living room inside the property

2 . Living room A spacious living room inside the property Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The property’s kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom 1 The property’s master bedroom Photo Sales