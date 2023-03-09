Take a look inside this two bed terraced house full of amazing potential which is available in Sunderland at a bargain price

If you’re looking for a bargain property in Sunderland which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This two–bed terraced house on Cairo Street, Sunderland, SR2 , is listed on Zoopla by estate agents Moovd for just £35,000.

The property features a good size backyard and living room and is in an ideal location close to local shops and Sunderland city centre. The freehold property is listed as being in council tax band A.

The terraced house is new to the market, being listed on March 7. It is described as a “fantastic property which would be a brilliant addition to a portfolio”.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “The layout briefly comprises, entrance hallway, large lounge with single radiator, kitchen with a range of base and wall units with contrasting work surfaces, stainless steel sink with drainer unit, splash back tiling, freestanding gas cooker point, wall mounted ‘Vokera’ boiler, double radiator and vinyl flooring.

“There are two good sized bedrooms, peach family bathroom and a rear lobby which has doors into the yard. The yard includes two outhouses and is accessed not only by the house but also via roller shutter from the rear. The property benefits from UPVc double glazing throughout.”

Property Summary:

Price: £35,000

Location: Cairo Street, Sunderland, SR2

Agent: Moovd

Contact number: 0191 909 7020

