Take a look inside this stunning five bedroom 1853 Victorian property that’s on the market

If you have around £1million to spare, then this stunning 1853 Victorian property that boasts five bedrooms and is surrounded by nature could be yours. It’s for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Hunters.

They say: “The Garth is a superb Victorian property which occupies the western wing of the historic Undercliffe Hall. Located in Cleadon Village, one of the most sought after residential areas in the North East.

“The house was built around 1853-5 for the Allison family who were brewers, maltsers, wine and spirit merchants from Sunderland.

“The kitchen gardens were located to the north of the plot nearest the servants’ quarters, other gardens were located to the east, but the largest sweep of gardens were to the south. The south gardens formed three distinctive areas; the most formal terraces were immediately south of the house, then lawns and then a more naturalistic landscape which included a woodland circuit with pleasure walks and a pond – all surrounded by 2m high limestone walls to the south and east and brick walling to the west.

“The staff at the house included gardeners who won many prizes in local competitions for the quality of produce grown in the kitchen gardens. After the First World War, Col Robert and Helene Chapman took up residence there.

“It was during their stewardship that tennis courts and an associated building appear to have been set out in the central section of gardens south of the house. Between 1969 and 1976 it became “St. Michaels Home of Healing” and was then subdivided into three properties resulting in the subdivision of the gardens.”

Property Summary:

Location: Undercliff, Cleadon Lane, Sunderland SR6

Price: £1,000,000

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 238037

