Blakeney Green is part of the 750-home Chapelgarth scheme.

A housing developer has unveiled a first look at its plans for a 165-home new Sunderland development.

Miller Homes’ scheme at Blakeney Green in Chapelgarth will feature a range of three to five bedroom homes, including the four-bedroom Skywood and Kirkwood and five-bedroom Denford and Grayford.

The five-bedroom Grayford

Now the firm’s website for the development has gone live, complete with CGI images, indicative of how the finished homes will look.

Each features open-plan kitchen and dining spaces with French doors leading to the garden along with separate laundry rooms and flexible space for home working.

And all homes incorporate a variety of high specification energy saving features such as external electric vehicle charging points, flue gas and waste water heat recovery systems and solar PV diverters which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder.

The Chapelgarth development, which will see around 750 homes created by a number of developers, is part of wider city council plans to deliver more than 4,000 new homes at various locations across Wearside, with the larger South Sunderland growth area expected to provide around one-in-five of the new homes needed.

The five-bedroom Denford

Blakeney Green is the fourth phase of the Chapelgarth development. Stonebridge Homes started work on the fifth and final phase in February and between them the two developers will provide new road access, green landscaping, tree planting, public spaces, and children’s play areas.

Four miles from the city centre and just a stone’s throw from the A19, Chapelgarth offers rapid access to Durham, Sunderland and Newcastle and to all major road, Metro and rail transport networks.

Amenities within half a mile include Doxford International Business Park, supermarkets, pharmacy, Post Office and spa and leisure facilities such as sports centres, pubs and restaurants.

Miller Homes sales director Lauren Angus is confident demand will be high for homes at Blakeney Green: “It comes down to location, location, location every time,” she said, “and Blakeney Green’s location simply couldn’t be better.

The four-bedroom Crosswood

“Not only is it set in countryside, which stretches for miles but it is within exceedingly easy travelling distance of major cities within the region and beyond.

“You can step off a train at Durham or head home from work in Sunderland and be home, surrounded by nature, within half an hour.”