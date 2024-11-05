Sunderland’s latest housing development has opened its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first batch of homes is up for sale at Miller Homes’ Blakeney Green development in Chapelgarth, where the firm is creating 165, three to five bedroom, new build homes.

The sales office at the development is now open, with a number of four and five-bedroom homes ready to be reserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The houses – which start from £320,000 – have been designed to the highest standard and with a number of energy saving features, including external electric vehicle charging points, flue gas and waste water heat recovery systems and solar PV diverters which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder.

The brand new development offers a range of housing styles, including the four-bedroom Skywood, and Kirkwood and five-bedroom Denford and Grayford.

The houses all feature open plan kitchen and dining spaces with French doors leading to the garden, along with separate laundry rooms and flexible space for home working.

Blakeney Green is just four miles from Sunderland city centre and has the added appeal of having open countryside to the south and views of the coast to the east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has excellent transport links, with easy road and rail access to both Durham and Newcastle as well as Sunderland

The development has also a range of other amenities almost on the door step including Doxford International Business Park, supermarkets, pharmacy, Post Office and spa and leisure facilities such as sports centres, pubs and restaurants.

Sales director Lauren Angus is delighted that the homes are now available to buy: “Blakeney Green is a fantastic development with a great range of properties which makes it suitable for everyone,” she said.

“It’s the perfect location – close to the North East’s leading cities – but also with a real feel of living in the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve already seen a huge amount of interest and we full expect this to continue.”

For more information about Blakeney Green and other Miller Homes properties across the North East visitwww.millerhomes.co.uk