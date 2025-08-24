A rare opportunity to buy a home in this tree-lined avenue which is within walking distance of the seafront.placeholder image
Another chance to view this beautiful Sunderland 4-bed Dutch bungalow near the sea

By Chris Cordner

Published 24th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Join us as we enjoy another browse round this beautiful home in a lovely area of Sunderland.

Tree-lined avenues await the buyer of this 4-bed Dutch bungalow in Park Avenue which is within easy walking distance of the sea front, local beaches and a wide range of other amenities.

It has an asking price of offers in the region of £375,000 and comes to the market with Alfred Pallas, Fulwell.

The Rightmove listing says: “Greatly extended and sympathetically updated, the

“Particular features include the large extended 21 ft lounge with doors to the rear garden, the generously proportioned, comprehensively fitted L-shaped kitchen/diner and the luxury en-suite shower-room to the main bedroom.”

Take a closer look.

Take a first look inside the property which is close to the beaches and lots of other local amenities.

1. Style in abundance

Take a first look inside the property which is close to the beaches and lots of other local amenities. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

The 21ft lounge has doors to the rear garden of this impressive Dutch bungalow.

2. Doors to the garden

The 21ft lounge has doors to the rear garden of this impressive Dutch bungalow. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

This Park Avenue home in Seaburn is stylishly presented throughout.

3. Stylishly presented

This Park Avenue home in Seaburn is stylishly presented throughout. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

Luxurious dining awaits the buyer of this lovely Seaburn property.

4. Dine in luxury

Luxurious dining awaits the buyer of this lovely Seaburn property. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

