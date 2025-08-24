Tree-lined avenues await the buyer of this 4-bed Dutch bungalow in Park Avenue which is within easy walking distance of the sea front, local beaches and a wide range of other amenities.
It has an asking price of offers in the region of £375,000 and comes to the market with Alfred Pallas, Fulwell.
The Rightmove listing says: “Greatly extended and sympathetically updated, the
“Particular features include the large extended 21 ft lounge with doors to the rear garden, the generously proportioned, comprehensively fitted L-shaped kitchen/diner and the luxury en-suite shower-room to the main bedroom.”
