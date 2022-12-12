News you can trust since 1873
Enormous three-home East Boldon estate with equestrian facilities up for sale with striking price-tag

This home is a horse-lover’s dream.

By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 10:48am

On the market for £1.995m with George F. White, this sought-after equestrian property in East Boldon features 25 acres of land, the main farmhouse plus two further homes currently operating as holiday cottages, and a range of livery facilities including indoor and outdoor arenas. Take a look around...

1. East Boldon

George F. White

Photo: George F. White

2. East Boldon

George F. White

Photo: George F. White

3. East Boldon

George F. White

Photo: George F. White

4. East Boldon

George F. White

Photo: George F. White

