Enormous three-home East Boldon estate with equestrian facilities up for sale with striking price-tag
This home is a horse-lover’s dream.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 10:48am
On the market for £1.995m with George F. White, this sought-after equestrian property in East Boldon features 25 acres of land, the main farmhouse plus two further homes currently operating as holiday cottages, and a range of livery facilities including indoor and outdoor arenas. Take a look around...
