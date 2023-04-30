News you can trust since 1873
Elegant house moments away from the coastline is one of the finest homes on the market in Sunderland

Take a look inside this very elegant six-bedroom terraced house just moments away from the coastline - one of the finest homes on the market in Sunderland

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

For just shy of £600,000, you could own one of the finest homes on the market in the Sunderland area. The six-bed terraced house is one of the most elegant in the area, and boasts three baths, a fully functional bar and more.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla, they say: “Undoubtedly one of the finest homes available on the market in the Sunderland area.

“Arranged over three floors and offering an exceptional amount of living space, this is a simply stunning family home which cannot fail to impress. With all of the features you would expect from a period terrace and a wonderful location overlooking Roker Park, this is an outstanding property.

“Sunderland’s beautiful coastline is only moments away and there are sea views from the upper floors. Tastefully updated with a seamless blend of original and modern finish, the property also benefits from a new central heating boiler and a new roof.

“The ground floor offers two large reception rooms, breakfast room, kitchen dining room and garden room. All rooms are generously proportioned with some lovely touches throughout.”

Location: Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland SR6

Price: £595,000

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 0191 563 0831

The outside of the property at Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland

An elegant dining area capable of seating many

Another dining area, attached to the kitchen this time

A reception area

