Elegant house moments away from the coastline is one of the finest homes on the market in Sunderland
Take a look inside this very elegant six-bedroom terraced house just moments away from the coastline - one of the finest homes on the market in Sunderland
For just shy of £600,000, you could own one of the finest homes on the market in the Sunderland area. The six-bed terraced house is one of the most elegant in the area, and boasts three baths, a fully functional bar and more.
The house is for sale on Zoopla, via estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla, they say: “Undoubtedly one of the finest homes available on the market in the Sunderland area.
“Arranged over three floors and offering an exceptional amount of living space, this is a simply stunning family home which cannot fail to impress. With all of the features you would expect from a period terrace and a wonderful location overlooking Roker Park, this is an outstanding property.
“Sunderland’s beautiful coastline is only moments away and there are sea views from the upper floors. Tastefully updated with a seamless blend of original and modern finish, the property also benefits from a new central heating boiler and a new roof.
“The ground floor offers two large reception rooms, breakfast room, kitchen dining room and garden room. All rooms are generously proportioned with some lovely touches throughout.”
Location: Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland SR6
Price: £595,000
Estate Agent: Hunters
Contact Number: 0191 563 0831