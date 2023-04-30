Take a look inside this very elegant six-bedroom terraced house just moments away from the coastline - one of the finest homes on the market in Sunderland

For just shy of £600,000, you could own one of the finest homes on the market in the Sunderland area. The six-bed terraced house is one of the most elegant in the area, and boasts three baths, a fully functional bar and more.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, via estate agent Hunters. On Zoopla , they say: “Undoubtedly one of the finest homes available on the market in the Sunderland area.

“Arranged over three floors and offering an exceptional amount of living space, this is a simply stunning family home which cannot fail to impress. With all of the features you would expect from a period terrace and a wonderful location overlooking Roker Park, this is an outstanding property.

“Sunderland’s beautiful coastline is only moments away and there are sea views from the upper floors. Tastefully updated with a seamless blend of original and modern finish, the property also benefits from a new central heating boiler and a new roof.

“The ground floor offers two large reception rooms, breakfast room, kitchen dining room and garden room. All rooms are generously proportioned with some lovely touches throughout.”

Location: Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland SR6

Price: £595,000

Estate Agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 0191 563 0831

1 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland The outside of the property at Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland An elegant dining area capable of seating many Photo Sales

3 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland Another dining area, attached to the kitchen this time Photo Sales

4 . Roker Park Road, Roker, Sunderland A reception area Photo Sales

