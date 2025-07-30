Edwardian elegance meets prime location at this Seaburn gem

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:51 BST

With views out to sea and original Edwardian features, this is one of the finest period homes currently on the market in Sunderland.

Situated on Sea Lane in Seaburn, the semi-detached home overlooks Seaburn Rec and the sea beyond and is just a couple of minutes walk to the beach.

It’s on a large plot of land, with a well-maintained mature garden at the rear and space for entertaining.

Inside, there’s five bedrooms and three bedrooms and plenty of space for a family.

Highlights also include period coving and ceiling beams.

It’s on the market with Peter Heron for £650,000.

Here’s a look around:

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

Sea Lane, Seaburn, Peter Heron

