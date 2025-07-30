Edwardian elegance meets prime location at this Seaburn gem

Situated on Sea Lane in Seaburn, the semi-detached home overlooks Seaburn Rec and the sea beyond and is just a couple of minutes walk to the beach.
It’s on a large plot of land, with a well-maintained mature garden at the rear and space for entertaining.
Inside, there’s five bedrooms and three bedrooms and plenty of space for a family.
Highlights also include period coving and ceiling beams.
Here’s a look around:
