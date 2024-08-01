Council approves plans to build 135 new homes in Easington Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have voted unanimously to approve plans to build new homes in the village of Easington Lane, on land where the former Forest Estate once stood.

Sunderland City Council planning and highways committeeapproved detailedplans submitted by Bellway North East for a new development of 135 homes on the 12-acre site to the south of Murton Lane, subject to a planning agreement being finalised.

The housebuilder plans to deliver 21 two-bedroom houses, 58 three-bedroom properties and 56 four-bedroom homes on the site, which has largely been disused since the demolition of the estate in the 2000s.

Proposals for the development, which would be accessed from a roundabout at Murton Lane to the north, and from Cedar Crescent to the south, feature a main tree-lined boulevard, a large pond area with wetland planting and a central green.

A typical street scene built by Bellway in the North East, demonstrating its Artisan Collection

Cycleways and footpaths will link to existing rights of way and are designed to encourage residents to use greener forms of transport for accessing local facilities. Easington Lane High Street is just a short walk away, and the site also neighbours Easington Lane Primary School.

Miles Crossley, Land Director for Bellway North East, said: “Our exciting plans are to regenerate this brownfield land and to return it to residential use by delivering a sustainable new neighbourhood with a variety of two, three and four-bedroom houses designed to meet the specific requirements of the local housing market.

“We’re therefore very pleased that Sunderland City Council’s planning and highways committee has unanimously supported our plans.

“This will be a highly sustainable development, featuring a range of energy-efficient homes, with electric car charging points and solar PV panels provided to help residents minimise both their carbon emissions and energy bills.

“The properties will all be part of Bellway’s Artisan collection, which is our flagship range of homes designed after decades of customer feedback and which combines traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.”

Bellway North East is currently building new homes across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland. For more information, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east.