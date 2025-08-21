The 2-bed property lies within the highly sought Corby Gate development and is on the market at £164,950 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Internally the private accommodation is immaculately presented, to an exceptional standard, briefly comprising of a hall, a lounge that opens through to a dining room and there is an impressive kitchen is fitted with an excellent range of units.
“There are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc. Externally there are delightful, well maintained communal gardens and this apartment benefits from a garage located in a block opposite the apartment.”