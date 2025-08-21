The property lies within the highly sought Corby Gate development in Ashbrooke.placeholder image
2-bed luxury in leafy Ashbrooke awaits the buyer of this stunning top-floor apartment

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Living in the leafy Ashbrooke area of Sunderland will become reality for the buyer of this gorgeous top floor apartment which is up for sale.

The 2-bed property lies within the highly sought Corby Gate development and is on the market at £164,950 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Internally the private accommodation is immaculately presented, to an exceptional standard, briefly comprising of a hall, a lounge that opens through to a dining room and there is an impressive kitchen is fitted with an excellent range of units.

“There are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc. Externally there are delightful, well maintained communal gardens and this apartment benefits from a garage located in a block opposite the apartment.”

Take a look inside

The accommodation in this property is exceptional, the estate agents say.

1. Such a colourful scene

The accommodation in this property is exceptional, the estate agents say. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

The Corby Gate property is a stunning two bedroom top floor apartment.

2. Stunning on the top floor

The Corby Gate property is a stunning two bedroom top floor apartment. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

The lounge and dining rooms have views over the communal gardens.

3. Views which are stunning

The lounge and dining rooms have views over the communal gardens. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

The Ashbrooke area property is ideally placed to enjoy local amenities.

4. Ideally placed

The Ashbrooke area property is ideally placed to enjoy local amenities. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

