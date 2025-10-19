Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland.placeholder image
Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland. | Northwood, Sunderland

I'm going back to The Coach House for another look at a stunning Sunderland property on a private estate

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

The impressive Coach House was once part of the West Hendon House estate - now it’s on the market and could be yours.

This rare find is on an estate which once belonged to a well-known Sunderland family.

The 2-bed gem formerly owned by the Backhouse family. It is for sale at £275,000 with estate agents Northwood, Sunderland.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Outside, the property presents a delightful vista, set against the backdrop of the estate's trees and the stunning Langham House. The seclusion and privacy here are a real feature.

“This property truly is a gem, a rare offering in the market. Discover the unique allure of The Coach House by contacting Northwood for a viewing.”

Take a closer look.

Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland.

1. Westbrooke House, Sunderland

Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland. | Northwood, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland.

2. Westbrooke House, Sunderland

Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland. | Northwood, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland.

3. Westbrooke House, Sunderland

Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland. | Northwood, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland.

4. Westbrooke House, Sunderland

Marketed by Northwood, Sunderland. | Northwood, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CoachSunderlandPropertyFamilyfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice