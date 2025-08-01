The spacious semi-detached home is located in North Drive in Cleadon Village and is on the market for offers in region of £395,000 with Alfred Dallas.
The lovely property briefly comprises of an entrance porch, hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen/family room, utility, cloakroom/wc, 4 bedrooms, one with en suite shower room/WC, family bathroom/WC, gas CH (combi), uPVC double glazing, alarm, carpets, front driveway and remodelled rear garden.
It’s described as “presented to an exceptionally high standard throughout this is a beautifully presented family home with quality fittings and finishes.
“Particular features include the stunning breakfasting kitchen with adjacent dining room, a log burning stove, and access to the remodelled rear garden.
“There is also a good sized lounge and separate home office/study as well as a luxury bathroom suite and separate shower room/wc.
“There are 4 bedrooms including one at second floor level.
“Fittings and finishes are all of a very high standard and stylish throughout. This is a comprehensively refurbished and extended family home that will appeal to a range of occupiers.
“Certain to impress and highly recommended.”
