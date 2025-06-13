The impressive Edwardian semi-detached home in Sunniside Terrace, Cleadon is on the market for £575,000 with Peter Heron Residential.

The stunning property briefly comprises of a porch, reception hall, cloakroom, spacious lounge, sitting room, and open-plan living room/kitchen and a garden room with French doors to rear garden on the ground floor.

The second floor is home to three generous bedrooms, including an en-suite, and a family bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms, including an en-suite, on the third floor.

The beautiful property also boasts generous and secluded gardens which are perfect for outdoor entertaining, a bark play area for children, an attached garage with an electrically operated remote-controlled door and ample driveway parking.

