The impressive Edwardian semi-detached home in Sunniside Terrace, Cleadon is on the market for £575,000 with Peter Heron Residential.
The stunning property briefly comprises of a porch, reception hall, cloakroom, spacious lounge, sitting room, and open-plan living room/kitchen and a garden room with French doors to rear garden on the ground floor.
The second floor is home to three generous bedrooms, including an en-suite, and a family bathroom.
There are two further bedrooms, including an en-suite, on the third floor.
The beautiful property also boasts generous and secluded gardens which are perfect for outdoor entertaining, a bark play area for children, an attached garage with an electrically operated remote-controlled door and ample driveway parking.
