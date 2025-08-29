The ground floor apartment is in Foxton Court and has been described by estate agents Andrew Craig, Boldon as ‘exceptional’.

It is for sale at £285,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “Discover this exceptional ground floor apartment situated within a highly regarded residential development in Cleadon Village.

“This residence offers the unique advantage of both private and communal access, providing convenience and security. The property features an adjoining garage with private resin drive and access to beautifully landscaped communal gardens.”

Take a closer look.

In the kitchen The kitchen has a range of wall and base units as well as an eye level electric oven.

The lounge The lounge of the Foxton Court property has lovely views of the communal gardens.

Bedroom style The first of the bedrooms and it has fitted wardrobes as well as an en suite.

Another view Another view of the kitchen and its many attractive facilities.