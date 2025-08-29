The ground floor apartment is in Foxton Court and has been described by estate agents Andrew Craig, Boldon as ‘exceptional’.
It is for sale at £285,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “Discover this exceptional ground floor apartment situated within a highly regarded residential development in Cleadon Village.
“This residence offers the unique advantage of both private and communal access, providing convenience and security. The property features an adjoining garage with private resin drive and access to beautifully landscaped communal gardens.”