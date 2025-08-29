The outside of the building which has beautifully landscaped communal gardens.placeholder image
The outside of the building which has beautifully landscaped communal gardens. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

How beautiful is this Cleadon 2-bed gem of an apartment at Foxton Court

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

There’s loads to savour in this 2-bed ‘for sale’ Cleadon property - both inside and out.

The ground floor apartment is in Foxton Court and has been described by estate agents Andrew Craig, Boldon as ‘exceptional’.

It is for sale at £285,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “Discover this exceptional ground floor apartment situated within a highly regarded residential development in Cleadon Village.

“This residence offers the unique advantage of both private and communal access, providing convenience and security. The property features an adjoining garage with private resin drive and access to beautifully landscaped communal gardens.”

Take a closer look.

The kitchen has a range of wall and base units as well as an eye level electric oven.

1. In the kitchen

The kitchen has a range of wall and base units as well as an eye level electric oven. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

The lounge of the Foxton Court property has lovely views of the communal gardens.

2. The lounge

The lounge of the Foxton Court property has lovely views of the communal gardens. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

The first of the bedrooms and it has fitted wardrobes as well as an en suite.

3. Bedroom style

The first of the bedrooms and it has fitted wardrobes as well as an en suite. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

Another view of the kitchen and its many attractive facilities.

4. Another view

Another view of the kitchen and its many attractive facilities. | Andrew Craig, Boldon

