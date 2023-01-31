Charming two-bed Grindon bungalow with garden man-cave hits the market for bargain price
This charming Grindon home is wonderful.
By Jack Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:48pm
On the market for £169,950 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, this two-bed semi-detached bungalow features a spacious lounge, a dining area, a modern fitted kitchen, a conservatory, a utility room, large bedrooms, and a rear garden with a garage currently being used as a man-cave. Take a look around...
