Charming two-bed Grindon bungalow with garden man-cave hits the market for bargain price

This charming Grindon home is wonderful.

By Jack Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:48pm

On the market for £169,950 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, this two-bed semi-detached bungalow features a spacious lounge, a dining area, a modern fitted kitchen, a conservatory, a utility room, large bedrooms, and a rear garden with a garage currently being used as a man-cave. Take a look around...

1. North Farm

Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings

Photo: Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings

Photo Sales

