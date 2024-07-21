Buy-to-let or first home: this two-bedroom flat near Sunderland city centre is perfect for both

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 05:26 BST

Whether you’re looking for an investment or to take your first step onto the property ladder, this two-bed flat could be just the thing.

Located in Thornholme Road, it is within easy walking distance of Sunderland city centre and well placed for transport links giving easy access to Gateshead, Newcastle and Durham.

The property is being offered with allocated parking via electric gates and no further chain.

It is on the market with Purplebrickswith an asking price of £115,000.

The flat is located close to the city centre

1. Central location

The flat is located close to the city centre | Purplebricks

The living room and dining area are open plan

2. Room to relax

The living room and dining area are open plan | Purplebricks

There's no shortage of space in the living room

3. Plenty of room

There's no shortage of space in the living room | Purplebricks

The dining room offers plenty of space to entertain

4. Come on in

The dining room offers plenty of space to entertain | Purplebricks

