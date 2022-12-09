News you can trust since 1873
Miller Homes North East

Brand-new Bournmoor townhouse in the shadow of Lambton Castle for sale for twice the average UK house price

This five-bed townhouse is the definition of classy modern-day living.

By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago

On the market for £599,950 with Miller Homes North East, this simply breathtaking Bournmoor home is situated on a new development named Bowes Gate, which is set to be a burgeoning community hub featuring a bistro, a deli, a butcher’s, a florist, and a baker. It’s also located near the 1,000 historic acres of Lambton Park and the nearby Lambton Castle. Take a look around...

Lambton

Miller Homes North East

Photo: Miller Homes North East

Lambton

Miller Homes North East

Photo: Miller Homes North East

Lambton

Miller Homes North East

Photo: Miller Homes North East

Lambton

Miller Homes North East

Photo: Miller Homes North East

